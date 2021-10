Black & Gray Color-Block Zip-Up Crop Jacket - Women. Frosty temperatures won't stand in your way when you have this cropped jacket made from soft, cozy fleece. A classic collar adds a touch of polish, and banded cuffs keep drafts at bay. Size S: 20.8'' long from high point of shoulder to hemFleece95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported