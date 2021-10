Berry Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Hi-Low Top - Women & Plus. Revamp your work or weekend collection with this top boasting a hi-low accent and fabric with a dose of stretch. size S: 27.36'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8" tall; 34" chest; 25.25" waist;'' 36.75" hips 95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported