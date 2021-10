Gray Ribbed Turtleneck Dolman Sweater - Women. Dolman sleeves bring an effortlessly elegant vibe to this soft sweater featuring a cozy turtleneck silhouette and a versatile neutral hue. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 23.23'' long from high point of shoulder to hem50% viscose / 30% nylon / 20% polyesterMachine washImported