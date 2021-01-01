Goodness & Grace Women Twinkle & Fizz Body Lotion

Goodness & Grace Twinkle & Fizz Body Lotion. Make a toast! Prosecco and white peach mingle with fresh greens and sultry jasmine to create an invigorating indulgence you’ll want to share. Reinvigorate your senses and nurture your skin with rich ingredients that drench the skin with moisture. This luxurious Italian body lotion blends vitamins, antioxidants, coconut oil, and skin-drenching glycerin to soothe, smooth, and deeply hydrate the skin. Renew the look of skin bounce and radiance. Leave skin dewy, fresh, and delicately fragranced. Key Anti-Aging Benefits: Soothing Improves the look of elasticity Anti-wrinkle action Anti-oxidant protection Fragrance Notes: White peach, vetiver, jasmine, prosecco, geranium, Mediterranean sage, and oriental woods. To enjoy: apply to hands and body, gently massaging in until absorbed. Reapply as needed. Not a food product. For external use only. Good to Know: goodness & grace is a hand-crafted bath, body and home fragrance collection formulated and bottled in the Northeastern region of Italy. Inspired by garden harvests, vested recipes and sweet-scented botanicals, goodness & grace formulas tantalize the mind, nurture the body and delight the senses. They are committed to providing safe, effective, clean formulas. All products are dermatologically and clinically tested, EU Safety Standard Compliant with strict exclusion of over 1328 ingredients and always cruelty-free.