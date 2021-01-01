Elizabeth Arden Women Twist And Lift Ceramide Capsules 5 Piece Skincare Gift Set

Elizabeth Arden Twist And Lift Ceramide Capsules 5 Piece Skincare Gift Set. The anti-aging Twist & Lift skincare gift set features precision treatments for your skincare concerns. Target your needs, twist open a capsule and treat your skin. Skincare set includes 90-piece Advanced Ceramide Capsules a daily essential for skin barrier repair and the foundation of youthful skin. This holiday gift set also includes 7 pieces each of the following: Retinol Ceramide Capsules for optimal nighttime line and wrinkle repair; Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules for visible brightening with just one use; Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules for visibly plumper, firmer, hydrated skin and Advanced Ceramide Eye Capsules to reduce the appearance of key aging signs around the eyes. The Twist & Lift Set is one of our best gifts for the skincare lover on your list. Treat them to the best anti-aging skincare from Elizabeth Arden. Set includes a festive, metallic jewel-tone cosmetics bag. 90-piece Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum: • Revitalizes, re-texturizes • Improves radiance • Supports skin's natural collagen for a firmer look • Reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles • Enhances hydration for a fresh & balanced feel • Smooths and softens skin 7-piece Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum: • Encapsulated retinol keeps light and air out, potency in • Visibly diminishes lines & wrinkles • Improves skin texture and tone, clarity • Diminishes appearance of age spots and discolorations • Moisturizes skin; non-drying formula 7-piece Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum: • Vitamin C serum helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone • Minimizes look of dark spots & discoloration • Protects from free radical damage that contributes to aging signs • Supports skin’s natural collagen & elastin matrix 7-piece Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum: • Plumps for a more youthful bounce • Firms & visibly redefines facial contours • Hydrates & conditions skin for a dewy glow • Smooths & softens look and feel of skin • Helps protect against moisture loss 7-piece Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth restoring Eye Serum: • Packed with moisture-preserving ceramides & potent botanicals Directions for Use: 1) Advanced Serum, nourish 2) Vitamin C, brighten 3) Hyaluronic Acid, plump 4) Advanced Eye, firm 5) Retinol, repair. Application Tips: To open capsules, gently twist the tab around twice and squeeze onto fingertips. Smooth serum over cleansed face and neck morning and night before your moisturizer. Each ceramide capsule delivers a single, concentrated dose of youth-restoring ceramides. These capsules are clinically and dermatologist tested and made without preservatives and fragrance.