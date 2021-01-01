Women's Twist Bandeau Flyaway Tankini Top - Kona Sol Green Floral S

Bring some flair to your swimwear with the Bandeau Mesh Flyaway Tankini Top from Kona Sol™. This bandeau tankini top features an allover pattern for a simply sweet look that's perfect for beachside outings and poolside lounging. The bandeau top is nicely contrasted with the flowy bottom half that opens at the center for a peek of skin, with a mesh construction that lends extra breathability and an all-around chic design. You can pair this swim top with a solid swim bottom to let it be the focal point of your sunny-day style. Color: Green/Floral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Leaf. Material: Nylon.