Women's Twist Bandeau Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Currant S, Red/White

Put together a classically chic swimwear look with the Twist Bandeau Medium Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol?. A red and white striped pattern gives this one-piece swimsuit a sleek look that'll remain timeless year after year, and it gets a touch of retro-inspired charm from a twist-front bandeau that also lends a flattering silhouette. Sewn-in cups provide you with modesty for confident wear, coupled with a hipster bottom for added coverage. You can opt to keep the straps on for extra support, or remove them for a strapless fit? either way, you'll sport the sunny-day look you love in complete comfort. Color: red/white. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.