Mint & Ivory Floral Lace-Trim Bikini Set - Women. Stock the top drawer with these comfy, stretch-hinted pairs offered in pairable hues. A lace design offers extra feminine appeal. Includes one black, one bluish purple, one beige, one pink, one mint and one ivory bikini (six pairs total)Self: 95% rayon / 5% spandexContrast: 90% nylon / 10% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported