Pink & Blue 'Love' Cotton G-String Set - Women. You'll love the feel of these comfortably crafted g-strings boasting solid hues and a stretch-friendly cotton blend. Includes one light pink, one champagne, one pink, one blue, one lavender and one black g-string (six pairs total)Full graphic text: Love (repeating).95% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported