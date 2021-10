Black Compression Shaper Briefs - Women & Plus. By evenly supporting and smoothing, these briefs instantly slim your tummy and tush for a sleek, lean look. And since this pair is made with silky, oh-so-soft fabric, underwear lines are as good as gone. Size note: This high-compression shapewear runs small. Please refer to the size chart for best fit.Compression90% nylon / 10% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported