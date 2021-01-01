Mizuno Women's 4" Vortex Volleyball Shorts, Small, Pink

The Mizuno® Women's Vortex Volleyball Short is a comfortable short that is perfect for your next practice or game. It's crafted using Mizuno®'s Drylite™ performance fabric that delivers exceptional moisture-wicking performance to help keep you cool and dry on the court so you can focus on your game. Dominate the court in the Mizuno® Women’s Vortex Volleyball Shorts. FEATURES: Mizuno Drylite™ technology evaporates perspiration quickly Comfortable, breathable, easy to care for and durable Low rise waistband Mizuno® runbird logo Tagless care label 4" inseam Material: 88% Mizuno DryLite™ Micro-fiber Polyester with 12% Spandex Style: 440202 Mizuno