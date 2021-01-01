Women's Wide Brim Straw Fedora Hat with Ties - A New Day Black

Add some feminine fun to your summer accessories with this Women's Wide Brim Straw Fedora Hat with Ties from A New Day™. This vintage-inspired straw hat features a floppy brim for style and shade, a structured fedora-style top plus a fashionable ribbon that ties to secure the hat under your chin for blustery days. Show off your style by pairing with a flowy dress for a walk in the park, or pair with a floral-print romper and sandals for a day out on the town. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Paper.