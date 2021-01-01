Women's Wide Ribbed Ring Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Apricot Orange S

Style a chic swim look that's also ultra comfy when you add this Wide-Ribbed Ring Medium-Coverage One Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™ to your swimwear collection. This strappy one-piece swimsuit features an allover textured fabric with wide ribbed stripes, providing a unique look you'll love flaunting as you hit the pool or beach. Sewn-in cups offer flattering shaping and comfortable coverage that moves with you, while the wide front straps crisscross in the back to meet in a fully adjustable tie closure. Color: Apricot Orange. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.