Women's Woven Belt - Universal Thread Mocha Brown S

Whether you're cinching the waist on a shirt dress or looking for a pop of color to wear in your belt loops, this Woven Belt from Universal Thread™ will make a great addition to your casual wardrobe. Made of 100percent cotton with a stylish woven damask pattern in yellow and white, this casual cotton belt secures with two D-rings for an endlessly adjustable fit that offers you all-day comfort. The 1.5-inch width works well both for wearing with jeans and chinos or for using outside of belt loops with a dress or long top. Plus, fringe on the end of the belt adds a little extra texture for a cute, casual effect. Color: brown/mocha. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.