Fit & Design: Wrap front detail V-neckline Long sleeves Logo heatseal at centerback neck Technology: LYRCRA® XTRA LIFE™ for a long-lasting fit and to help protect your suit from damaging chlorine, UV rays, heat, lotions, and oils BODYFREE antimicrobial technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh BODYUV UPF 50+ technology protects your skin against harmful UV rays