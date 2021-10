Give your wardrobe a rocking upgrade with these super cool Women's Yosemite Graphic Jogger Pants in Black Tie-Dye. Whether you're catching up with a friend or going nowhere at all, these joggers are the perfect go-to casual ensemble. The soft fabric, relaxed fit are sure to keep you super comfortable as you take on the day. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tie Dye Design. Material: Cotton.