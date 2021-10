Reverse stitching detail gives an edge to the simple design of this comfortable hooded jacket. Attached drawstring hood Raglan sleeves Ribbed cuffs and hem Zip front Split kangaroo pocket Cotton/polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Activewear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Marc New York Performance. Color: Grey. Size: S.