Inspired by the styles of California in the 1960s, each SeaVees shoe is dedicated to an influential event from that time and place. The 'Monterey' is a tribute to the Monterey Pop Festival of June, 1967-a three-day music festival that occurred in California at the beginning of the "Summer of Love".Salt-washed canvas adds to the relaxed, vintage vibe of a classic street sneaker lined with naturally antibacterial canvas. Style Name: Seavees '06/67