Fit & Design: Standard fit short sleeve polo Lightweight, breathable fabric to keep you cool and comfortable 1/4 zip placket offers easy adjustability Raglan sleeves for full range of motion V-mock neck design provides extra protection Technology: UPF 50+ sun protection to guard against harmful UV rays Wrinkle-resistant fabric offers easy care and a fuss-free finish Additional Details: Length: 25” Recommended care: Machine wash cold, no bleach, tumble dry low, low iron if necessary