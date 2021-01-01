A mainstay on muddy fields for decades, the 1460 is the archetypal festival boot. New this season, this pair can't be missed – even at the main stage. Built from a new suede leather, Rainbow Ray, with textured metallic foiling and standout rainbow finish, the boots are kitted out with a full set of silver star eyelets. Ready to make a scene. They're set on a Smoke DMs sole marked with our signature DNA: yellow welt stitching and a scripted AirWair heel loop. Born on 01.04.60. Named the 1460. Over six decades, our 8-eye work boot has become iconic . Rainbow Ray is a soft suede foiled with a metallic, multi-color shifting, faux-scale pattern . Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, Women's 1460 Rainbow Ray Suede Lace Up Boots in Purple, Size 11