Docs and hearts don’t mix. They clash. These new shoes are built from a mashup of our classic Smooth and Patent Lamper leathers, and enhanced with heart accents at the backstrap, eyelets and rivets as well as a heart deboss welt detail. The shoes are toughened up with organza laces and a rugged commando BEN sole. Second off the DM’s production line, the 1461 is a 3-eye shoe championed for its versatility. Hardwearing and famously tough, our Smooth leather can be polished to shine or scuffed-up. It’s up to you. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Dr. Martens Shoe Polish. Patent Lamper is a fine-grained leather, coated to give a high shine, glossy finish. Clean with a damp cloth and restore its shine with Dr. Martens Patent Cleaner . Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, Women's 1461 Hearts Smooth & Patent Leather Oxford Shoes in White/Black, Size 6