This dainty ring is crafted from 14K yellow gold and accented with diamonds. It's perfect to wear alone or add to a ring stack. Diamonds, 0.05 tcw Diamond color: G-I Diamond clarity: I2-I3 14K yellow gold Slip on Imported Click here for a Guide to Jewelry & Watches. Center Core - Direct Jewelry Guarantee > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Saks Fifth Avenue. Size: 7.