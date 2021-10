Amp-up the romance with these drop earrings made up of gleaming heart-shaped sapphires and diamonds. Multi-color sapphires, 5.72 tcw Diamonds, 0.07 tcw 14K yellow gold Post back Made in USA SIZE Drop, about 1.3" Click here for a Guide to Jewelry & Watches. Center Core - Direct Jewelry Guarantee > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Effy.