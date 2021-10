Make your 16th Birthday party unforgettable. All guests can immortalise themselves personally. Gift for 2005 teens. Great gift idea for your daughter, sister, girlfriend or brother, son, friend. Nice surprise. This fun 16th birthday guest book makes a fun gift for any birthday party. All guests can write on the part. Fun gift idea when a girl or boy is 16 years old. Great birthday gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem