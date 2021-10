Gently treat the good piece is 50 as a fun 1971 50th birthday gift. No fabric softener delicate but high quality product creases cannot be ironed out as a decoration 50th birthday man gift idea for birthday party. Perfect for a 50th birthday woman as a fun alternative to the boring birthday card 50 woman for the fiftieth. Fiftieth birthday should be a fun day for the birthday child with this motif. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem