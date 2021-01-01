Tall. Tough. Towering. Make yourself heard in our hard-hitting 1B60 boot. Set on our double-height Bex sole for even more height and attitude, the knee-high boots have a standout 20-eye silhouette. Built for the bold, they're crafted from soft Pisa Nappa leather and finished with an inside zip for easy access as well as our classic yellow welt stitching and heel loop. Inner ankle zip for easy-on, easy-off access. Pisa is a medium-weight milled nappa leather with a soft tumbled handle and richly pigmented waxy finish . Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 in; Heel height: 1 3/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Women's 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee High Boots in Black, Size 11