Women's 2-in-1 Run Shorts - All in Motion True White XXL

Why we're ALL IN: Specially designed for swift motion and everyday casualwear, these shorts are cut from lightweight fabric with a two-in-one construction contributing to a well-rounded pair of active shorts. The outer layer features a relaxed fit for easy movement, with the built-in shorts having a fitted silhouette for extra coverage and confident wear as you power through more rigorous runs. Perforated detailing on either side combines with mesh insets on the fitted portion for exceptionally breathable wear, and a curved hem furthers the flexible fit. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: XXL. Color: True White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Recycled Polyester.