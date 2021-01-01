Invicta Women's 22565 Angel Quartz 3 Hand Grey Dial Leather Watch

Invicta Women's 22565 Angel Quartz 3 Hand Grey Dial Watch Invicta 22565 Angel women's watch features a 41mm wide and 11mm thick solid stainless steel case with a fixed bezel and textured push-pull crown. Invicta 22565 is powered by Japanese TMI VJ21 quartz movement. This beautiful watch also features a textured grey dial with white accents silver tone luminous hands, scratch resistant flame fusion crystal and water resistant to 100 meters. Invicta 22565 is equipped with a 20mm wide grey leather strap with a buckle clasp. Invicta 22565 women's Angel quartz grey dial grey leather strap watch is brand new and comes in an original Invicta gift box and is backed by a 5 years limited warranty. Invicta,22565,Angel,women's,watch