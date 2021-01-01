Cubic zirconia rainbow multicolour studded cuff. Sold as a single cuff. Available in Ecoated sterling silver, 22ct rose gold plate or 22ct yellow gold plate over .925 sterling silver. No piercing needed, this cuff hugs the ear. Also available in a smaller size. Gift ready, branded cotton gift bag included. Made using sterling silver (.925) and then plated in 22ct rose gold vermeil, this is the highest coverage of plating available which we then finish with a clear e-coating to add longevity to each piece. Women's 22ct Rose Gold Vermeil Rainbow Cz Cuff Earring SEOL + GOLD