Cubic zirconia studded constellation medallion necklace. 22ct yellow gold vermeil plate over sterling silver (.925) Sold as a single necklace with constellation pendant and chain Gift ready - branded cotton gift bag included. Multiples will be put in the same bag unless requested otherwise. We plate all our own jewellery to make sure there are no traces of nickel or lead, and then we finish it with a protective clear e-coating to make the colour last even longer. For more info on our plating and how to look after your pieces, please see our info page. Women's 22ct Gold Vermeil Cz Constellation Medallion Necklace SEOL + GOLD