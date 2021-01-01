Cubic zirconia set skinny stacking ring. CZ Available: Black, Ruby, White and Turquoise Available in Ecoated sterling silver (.925), 22ct yellow or 22ct rose gold vermeil plated over sterling silver Sold as single ring Sizes available: UK L // US 6 UK N // US 7 UK P // US 8 UK R // US 9 UK T// US 10 Gift ready, branded cotton gift bag included. Made using sterling silver (.925) and then plated in 22ct gold vermeil, this is the highest coverage of plating available which we then finish with a clear e-coating to add longevity to each piece. Women's 22ct Gold Vermeil Ruby Cz Eternity Stacking Ring SEOL + GOLD