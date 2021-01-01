These thick and tiny cashew huggie hoop earrings are sold as a pair, available in Ecoated sterling silver or 22ct yellow gold vermeil plated over sterling silver (.925) with a hinged fitting to secure. It is gift ready with a branded cotton gift bag included with each sale. Made using sterling silver (.925) and then plated in 22ct gold vermeil, this is the highest coverage of plating available which we then finish with a clear e-coating to add longevity to each piece. Women's 22ct Gold Vermeil Small Thick Cashew Hoop Earrings SEOL + GOLD