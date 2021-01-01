From seol + gold

Women's 22ct Gold Vermeil Varsity Number 6 Charm Necklace SEOL + GOLD

$61.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

This varsity number charm necklace is sold as a single number charm with a chain included. Available in Ecoated sterling silver or 22ct yellow gold vermeil plate over Sterling silver (.925) with numbers available 0 to 9. It is gift ready with a branded cotton gift bag included. Made using sterling silver (.925) and then plated in 22ct gold vermeil, this is the highest coverage of plating available which we then finish with a clear e-coating to add longevity to each piece. Women's 22ct Gold Vermeil Varsity Number 6 Charm Necklace SEOL + GOLD

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com