For A Fresh Spin On A Basic Tee, We've Added A Few Elevated Details To Make This Style A Classic. From The Flattering V-Neck To The Drop Shoulder Sleeves With A Cuff, It's Going To Be The Most Comfortable Tee In Your Wardrobe. For An Edgy Look, Pair This Camo Tee With A Light Wash Denim And Sneakers! soft And Comfortable Fabric - Camo Print - Short Drop Shoulder Sleeves - V-Neck - Relaxed Fit - Shirttail Hem - Model Is 5' 9" And Wearing A Size Small