Front Knot Detailing Brings A Flattering, Slightly Relaxed Look To Your Wardrobe! Wear This Cute Maxi To All Of Your Seasonal Events! soft And Breathable Fabric - Camo Print - Scoop Neck - Knot Front Detailing - Short Sleeves - Fitted Top And Loose Skirt - Slightly Relaxed Fit - Hits At The Ankle - Model Is 5' 10" And Wearing A Size Small. Imported - 95% Rayon 5% Spandex - Machine Wash