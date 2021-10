We Added A Fun Twist To The Effortless Shift Dress Style. With A Cute Keyhole Neckline This Gorgeous Shift Dress Is The Perfect Everyday Dress. You Can Wear This Timeless Dress With Sandals Or Sneakers For A Casual Look Or Dress It Up With Heels Or Wedges. soft And Stretchy Fabric - Solid Versatile Color - Easy Knit Tank Dress - Sleeveless - Keyhole Neckline - Hits Above The Kneerelaxed Fit - Model Is 5' 10" And Wearing A Size Small. Imported - 95% Rayon 5% Spandex - Machine Wash