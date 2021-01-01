Superga Womens Superga 2490 Bold - Womens Shoes Organic Off White/Off White Size 07.5

The ultimate sustainable sneaker! A part of Superga's Organic collection, the Superga 2490 Bold features natural and recyclable materials in its design. A perfect pick for daytime adventures and midnight escapades, these sneakers flaunt Superga's classic minimalist styling on organic cotton upper. Its environmentally conscious design also includes a natural cork insole, natural rubber outsole, and organic cotton laces. Superga 2490 Bold features: Organic cotton upper offers comfort and breathability. Cushioned footbed provides sustained comfort for all-day wear. Natural rubber, crepe textured outsole offers traction and durability. Lace-up closure with eyelets allows an adjustable fit. Loop signature tag at the side reps the brand. 1"" platform.