Get winterized. The fleece-lined 2976 men's Chelsea boot combines classic Docs DNA with high-performance protection against cold weather, including our newest innovation: our DM's WinterGrip sole. Built with grooved cleats with superior traction, grip and durability for solid footing on slippery surfaces, DM's WinterGrip is ideal for snowy days. Even better: it's made with Snowplow, a grit-and-salt-resistant, water-resistant leather that's easy to clean. Fleece-lined, to keep feet snug in cold weather. Classic Chelsea boot silhouette. High-performance WinterGrip sole, a PVC/Rubber/hybrid sole built with grooved cleats with superior traction, grip and durability on slippery surfaces. Made with Snowplow, a grit-and-salt-resistant, water-resistant and easy-to-clean version of our classic Crazy horse leather: oil-finished, rugged and distressed. Secured with a tough, hardwearing Goodyear welt. Made with all the classic Docs DNA, with grooved edges, visible stitching and a heel-loop featuring embossed rubber. Learn more about our Wintergrip styles. | Dr. Martens, Women's 2976 Dm's Wintergrip Chelsea Boots in Cocoa, Size 6