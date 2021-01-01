Work. Play. Repeat. This is classic Chelsea boot style, with all the iconic Dr. Martens DNA. But it's been re-engineered for workers doing 8-hour shifts on their feet, with extra cushioning and an innovative slip-resistant GripTrax™ tread. Original Chelsea boot design, with heritage Docs DNA like yellow welt stitching, grooved air-cushioned soles and a scripted heel-loop. Slip-on boot, with elastic panels at the ankle. Our iconic air-cushioned sole, re-engineered with an enhanced grip for next-level slip resistance: PVC fused with the central rubber pods of GRIP-TRAX™, our unique outsole lug formation. Serves up enhanced ergonomic comfort via breathable, moisture-wicking SoftWair™ sock liners, with strategically placed memory foam pods. Thoughtful, anti-fatigue design, with extra flex and less weight. Made with industrial, water-resistant leather — spill-resistant, and easily wiped clean. Learn more about our Slip Resistant Originals. | Dr. Martens, Women's 2976 Slip Resistant Leather Chelsea Boots in Black, Size 6