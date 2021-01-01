Ever Star Womens 3/4 CT. T.W. Lab Grown White Diamond 10K Gold Round Solitaire Engagement Ring, 5

Propose with this showstopping 3/4 ct. t.w. lab grown diamond solitaire engagement ring by Ever Star. Be captivated by its exceptional brilliance glistening in a classic 10K yellow gold mounting destined to become an enduring heirloom. Ever Star Lab Grown Diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. Certified for 4C's.Ring Style: Solitaire RingsFeatures: Certified DiamondsDiamond Clarity: I1Setting: Multi-SettingShape: RoundStone: DiamondStone Cut: RoundDiamond Color: H-IMetal Color: YellowCenter Stone Weight: 1/2 Ct.Ring Gallery Height: 7.8mmRounded Carat Weight: 3/4 Ct.Metal: 10k GoldBand Width: 2mmCare: Polishing ClothStone Type: 3 Lab Grown DiamondAuthenticity: Lab Grown DiamondCountry of Origin: Imported