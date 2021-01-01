Lane Bryant Women's 3/4-Sleeve Embroidered Mesh Overpiece 26/28 Azalea

The easiest, breeziest overpiece you'll own. Layer this vibrant embroidered mesh duster over pretty much anything (a white tank and pedal jeans, to shorts, to even simple sleeveless sheath dress). The embroidered mesh offers just a hint of coverage while still keeping things light and fun. Open front. 3/4 sleeves. Sheer embroidered mesh. Longer tunic length is perfect for added coverage with skinny jeans and leggings. Item Number #369002, Front Length (On Body): 44" , Imported Plus Size Top, Lane Bryant