This three-quarter sleeve Callaway women's golf polo is loaded with practical features to help you play each round in comfort and style. Stretch fabric and the innovative Swing Tech design give you the freedom of motion you need to push past your personal best on the course. The women's golf shirt has UPF 50 protection to help defend against the sun's harmful rays. Opti Dri™ moisture-wicking technology helps to keep you cool and dry. Shadow stripes add casual flair to the design. 91% Polyester / 9% Elastane Single knit fabrication creates a lightweight material that is flexible and comfortable Swing Tech™ Opti Dri™ Wicks Away Moisture To Keep You Dry Brings Improvement To Every Movement Self Collar 3/4 Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Callaway Women's 3/4 Sleeve Swing Tech™ Shadow Stripe Polo Shirt, Dubarry Orange, Polyester/Elastane