Womens see nothing hear nothing say nothing smartphone 3+1 monkeys V-Neck T-Shirt

This funny design with the 3+1 monkeys, see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing now have a new companion. A monkey that operates his smartphone. For people who are maximally distracted by their mobile phone like 3 monkeys at once. The three wise monkeys were expanded by a 4th monkey. He doesn't feel anything, doesn't hear anything and doesn't say anything, because he always looks at his smartphone. Do you know this monkey or are you even this monkey? Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem