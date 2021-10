Heritage details meet modern attitude in a '70s-throwback running shoe reissued as a mold-breaking street sneaker. Suede overlays and N-emblazoned nylon canvas keep the look bold and sneakerhead-savvy, while the heavily nubbed tread wraps up the toe and heel for a performance vibe that's impossible to miss whether you're coming or going. Style Name: New Balance 327 Sneaker (Women). Style Number: 6007478.