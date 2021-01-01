From fruit of the loom

Fruit of the Loom Women's 360 Stretch Microfiber Bikini Underwear, 6-Pack

$12.98 on sale
($12.99 save 0%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Don't hesitate on these 360 Stretch Microfiber Bikinis. The sleek, premium microfiber fabric has a luxuriously smooth and lightweight feel that moves with you. It also features a stretchy elastic waistband that wont roll, dig, or pinch. Plus it stays in place. Thoughtfully designed for ultimate comfort. The women's classic bikini silhouette features a moderate rise that sits slightly above the hips and offers moderate seat coverage. As always, Fruit of the Loom panties are tag-free and made with a 100% cotton liner for extra comfort.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com