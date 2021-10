The DSG® Women’s 365 Heather Long Sleeve Shirt is the perfect top for all your daily activities. This lightweight top features an ultra-soft fabrication with dropped hem for coverage, while wicking properties make sure you stay light and fresh all day long. Fit & Design: Loose fit long sleeve shirt Cozy crew neckline Dropped back hemline for more coverage Super-soft jersey fabrication Technology: Wicking – Absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry