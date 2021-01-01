The Vintage 3989 is a re-issue of an archive style, faithfully re-created in our Cobbs Lane factory in Northamptonshire, England, handcrafted using traditional cobbler's techniques and machinery. The result? A fine piece of footwear, full of Dr. Martens heritage. Full of Doc's DNA and attitude, like grooved edges and yellow stitching. Built on our durable, comfortable AirWair™ sole, that's oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance. Our Made in England footwear may come with either a gold or yellow scripted heel loop. | Dr. Martens, Women's 3989 Vintage Made In England Brogue Shoes in Black, Size 5