New Balance Women's 410 V6 Trail Running Shoe, Stone Blue/Wax Blue, 11 W US

Go Off-Road in Comfort: The New Balance 410v6 is a cushioned running shoe that's made for the trails, offering comfort and support to get you through hikes, trail runs and other outdoor adventures Breathable and Durable Kids Running Shoes: The synthetic and mesh upper provides incredible breathability and a durable fit and feel, while the strong rubber outsole adds traction and durability Durable No-Sew Tip: These New Balance kids' running shoes feature a no-sew tip for durability, in addition to a sleek fit and feel, which is great for long days of outdoor play and nonstop fun The Perfect Fit for Active Kids: This pair of comfortable kids' running shoes provides a solid yet comfortable fit, perfect for your little one to wear at school, during practice or on the playground Cool Appearance: The crowd-pleasing, athletic styling of these kids' performance shoes will make every step stand out. Busy kids will love the eye-catching colors as they streak across the field