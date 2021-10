This is the 411v2. Leather upper Medicare / HCPCS code = A5500, may be eligible for Medicare reimbursement Styles WW411BK2, WW411WT2, WW411WH2, WW411GR2, and WW411WP2 are approved Medicare/HCPCS code = A5500, and may be eligible for Medicare reimbursement. Rubber outsole