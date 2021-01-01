KODIAK Women's 5-Inch Original Waterproof Ankle Boot, Eggplant, 6

THE ORIGINAL. Great for pairing with your favorite pair of jeans, these warm ankle boots are ready for anything. Classic Kodiak finishes with a fashion-forward look make these boots a great option, day or night. WARM & WATERPROOF. Crafted for all seasons, all conditions, and all occasions. These fully waterproof boots are seam-sealed with 200 gm Thinsulate insulation to keep out rain, slush, and snow so you can venture farther in total comfort. COMFORTABLE SUPPORT. Microfiber lining helps these boots slide on effortlessly and keeps your temperature regulated, while a removable leather OrthoLite comfort foam footbed insole keeps you on your feet with custom support. RUBBER OUTSOLE. Retain balance on uneven terrain with better traction thanks to a slip-resistant, chevron pattern rubber outsole for a stronger, more stable grip. GENERATIONS COLLECTION. Born from six generations of craftsmanship, traditional materials with modern comfort create a collection that celebrates perseverance and resilience knowing our best days are still ahead.